PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT stock opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $29,828.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,022.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $34,786.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,276.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 716 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,828.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,022.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,951 shares of company stock worth $700,923. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.