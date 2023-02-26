Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Prologis by 28.2% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 6.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $121.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.77.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.