PotCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $852,375.77 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $852,375.77 and approximately $895.69 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00402147 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00027890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014421 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000832 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004387 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017228 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,209,994 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

