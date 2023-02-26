PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Purchased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,787 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $96,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,483 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNM opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $575.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.368 dividend. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

