Plaza Retail REIT (PAZRF) vs. The Competition Financial Analysis

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) is one of 328 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Plaza Retail REIT to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A 5.39 Plaza Retail REIT Competitors $893.20 million $147.33 million 12.56

Plaza Retail REIT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT. Plaza Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A Plaza Retail REIT Competitors 13.17% 0.49% 2.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

22.2% of Plaza Retail REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plaza Retail REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Plaza Retail REIT Competitors 2331 12058 13421 309 2.42

Plaza Retail REIT currently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 37.55%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 17.09%. Given Plaza Retail REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Plaza Retail REIT is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Plaza Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Plaza Retail REIT pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 154.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Plaza Retail REIT is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Plaza Retail REIT peers beat Plaza Retail REIT on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Plaza Retail REIT

(Get Rating)

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.