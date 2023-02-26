PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance
Shares of MYPS opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $502.64 million, a PE ratio of -27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.27. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.60.
About PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
