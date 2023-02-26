PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

Shares of MYPS opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $502.64 million, a PE ratio of -27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.27. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

About PLAYSTUDIOS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

