Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,907 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 199,914 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $196.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.22 and its 200-day moving average is $236.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $190.99 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.11.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.