Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.31%.

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $104,067,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,174,000 after purchasing an additional 474,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

