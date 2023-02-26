PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470,726 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 4.7% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $403,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co grew its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

