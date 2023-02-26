PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for about $4.05 or 0.00017241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $772.90 million and approximately $28.22 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 371,882,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,880,271 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

