Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $186.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,545.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,764 shares of company stock worth $39,940,935. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

