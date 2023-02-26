Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.
PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.77.
Palo Alto Networks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $186.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,545.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.