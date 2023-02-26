Oppenheimer Raises ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $330.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANSS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $291.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $333.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

