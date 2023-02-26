Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET)

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wag! Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wag! Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wag! Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Wag! Group from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Wag! Group from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Wag! Group Stock Down 4.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

PET opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Wag! Group has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Wag! Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in Wag! Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wag! Group

In other news, Director Brian Yee acquired 992,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,620,031.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 992,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,031.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Wag! Group

(Get Rating)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.