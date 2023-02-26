Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Takes $19.15 Million Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 342,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,151,000. Alteryx comprises about 3.5% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.50% of Alteryx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 186,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,916,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 202.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 201.0% in the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 438,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after acquiring an additional 293,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Alteryx stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.53. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

