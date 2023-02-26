Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Reduces Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 593,932 shares during the period. Model N makes up 1.5% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.63% of Model N worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Model N by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of MODN opened at $33.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $270,668.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,177.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $105,209.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,818,678.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dave Yarnold sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $270,668.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,177.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,427. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

