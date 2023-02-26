Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Invests $15.32 Million in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 239,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,324,000. Onto Innovation accounts for 2.8% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 949,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,244,000 after purchasing an additional 341,519 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 133,906 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $8,302,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Onto Innovation stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.