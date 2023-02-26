Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Buys 160,625 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,625 shares during the period. Globus Medical makes up 4.6% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.42% of Globus Medical worth $24,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 125.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,264 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 375.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,271 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMED. Bank of America lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

GMED stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

