Ontology Reaches Market Cap of $224.19 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Ontology has a total market cap of $224.19 million and approximately $20.33 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,643.30 or 0.06962803 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00078357 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00028013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00055256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00026499 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

