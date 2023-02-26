onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp reduced its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,496 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in onsemi were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in onsemi by 3.4% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 2.2% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 29.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 1.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.11.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. William Blair downgraded onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

