OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OABI. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OmniAb presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.29.
OmniAb Stock Performance
NASDAQ OABI opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83. OmniAb has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $10.50.
About OmniAb
OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.
