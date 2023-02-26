Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.22.
Shares of OHI opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.
