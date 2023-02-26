NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.28-$5.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $878.00 million-$915.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.17 million. NV5 Global also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.28-5.69 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NVEE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of NVEE traded down $15.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.59. 637,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $154.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $982,153.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total value of $1,322,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,229 shares in the company, valued at $66,938,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,310. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $252,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.