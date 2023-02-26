Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($27.70) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,370 ($28.54) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.49) to GBX 2,300 ($27.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CVSG stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,898 ($22.86). 186,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,577. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,272.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. CVS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,523 ($18.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,134 ($25.70). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,956.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,883.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

