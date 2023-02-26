Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hays (LON:HAS)

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.05) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Hays Stock Up 0.8 %

LON:HAS traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 120.10 ($1.45). 4,317,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. Hays has a 1 year low of GBX 98.75 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 139.80 ($1.68). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.54. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,334.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Hays alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hays

In other Hays news, insider James Hilton bought 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £20,088 ($24,190.75). Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.