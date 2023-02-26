Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.60.

NYSE NWN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 194,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.58. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

