Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Lifted by Mason Capital Management LLC

Mason Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up 0.7% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mason Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $470.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $483.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $393.34 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

