Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Cut to $241.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $259.00 to $241.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.20.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $220.32 on Wednesday. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.57.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Nordson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Nordson by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Nordson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also

