NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

NL stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. NL Industries has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Institutional Trading of NL Industries

NL Industries Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 63.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NL Industries by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

