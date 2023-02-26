NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NL Industries Trading Down 2.3 %
NL stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. NL Industries has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $10.71.
NL Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.
NL Industries Company Profile
NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.
