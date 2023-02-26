NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives $60.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

NXRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 264,502 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 172,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 102,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $95.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -479.99%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

