NewtekOne (NEWT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect NewtekOne to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. NewtekOne has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $469.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 171,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in NewtekOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NewtekOne by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in NewtekOne by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NewtekOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

NEWT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

