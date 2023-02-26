Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TrueCar from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on TrueCar to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TrueCar to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
TrueCar Stock Down 6.3 %
TrueCar stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.09.
About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.
