Needham & Company LLC Increases Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target to $24.00

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

SPNS opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,135,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,101,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1,063.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 885,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 808,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 15.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 103,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 713,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 54,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

