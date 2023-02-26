Needham & Company LLC Boosts Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $34.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veracyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Veracyte from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

VCYT stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veracyte news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,260,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,984.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,824,942 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 6.1% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

