National Bankshares Increases Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$102.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$106.42 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$100.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at C$91.11 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$77.27 and a 1 year high of C$105.04. The stock has a market cap of C$165.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$89.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$88.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.17. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 36.51%. The company had revenue of C$15.56 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.9127061 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at C$2,478,905.44. In related news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at C$16,432,241. Also, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,478,905.44. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

