Morgan Stanley Trims Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price to $185.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.31.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $139.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.64.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $1,603,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,322,463.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $1,603,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,322,463.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,144 shares of company stock worth $82,049,822. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.