Morgan Stanley Increases Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target to GBX 130

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPYYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 80 ($0.96) to GBX 85 ($1.02) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Centrica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.00.

CPYYY stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Centrica has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

