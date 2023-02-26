Morgan Stanley Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $74.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.88.

Etsy Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $124.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $163.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.74.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $2,762,833.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total value of $562,483.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,928.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $2,762,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,985.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Etsy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

