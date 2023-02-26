Moonriver Market Cap Hits $62.86 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $9.88 or 0.00042730 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $62.86 million and $5.68 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00416676 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,518.14 or 0.28173950 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,686,215 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,364,822 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.