Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MOH. Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $358.64.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $287.29 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.45. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $2,814,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.