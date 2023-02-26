Mizuho Raises AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $188.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.00.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE AVB opened at $175.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.05. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 78.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,550,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,576 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,019,000 after purchasing an additional 552,042 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

