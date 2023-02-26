Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.37.

Shares of ADBE opened at $320.54 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $479.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $146.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

