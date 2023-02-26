Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.18. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 682,643 shares of company stock worth $54,555,107. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

