Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Buys 555 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,099 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its position in NVIDIA by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 7,462 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.6 %

NVDA stock opened at $232.86 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.68.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

