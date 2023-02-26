Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Buys 184 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in IDEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in IDEX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in IDEX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in IDEX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEX Trading Down 0.4 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

NYSE IEX opened at $224.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also

