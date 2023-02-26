Mina Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $786.99 million and approximately $42.58 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00004008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,006,148,332 coins and its circulating supply is 850,019,396 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,006,148,332 with 849,175,963.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.94526803 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $73,147,080.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

