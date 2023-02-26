Midas (MIDAS) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Midas token can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00006114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $63.08 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Midas has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Midas Token Profile

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.44114897 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $4,500.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

