MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.407 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
MGE Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.
MGE Energy Price Performance
Shares of MGE Energy stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.20. 72,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.07. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $86.27. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGE Energy
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,511,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.