MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.407 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

MGE Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Shares of MGE Energy stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.20. 72,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.07. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $86.27. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,511,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

