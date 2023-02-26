MetisDAO Trading 18.6% Lower This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $149.43 million and $4.94 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $33.59 or 0.00144599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010320 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00032708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00042528 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022685 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00216881 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,233.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,448,115.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 33.66778828 USD and is down -6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $5,656,077.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.