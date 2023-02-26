Metawar (METAWAR) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Metawar has a total market cap of $123.24 million and approximately $0.33 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metawar token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Metawar has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metawar Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00058699 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

