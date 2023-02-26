Metadium (META) Hits Market Capitalization of $59.21 Million

Metadium (META) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Metadium has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $59.21 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Metadium
Metadium was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com.
Buying and Selling Metadium
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
